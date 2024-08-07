Fetch.ai Trading Down 23.3% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $949.42 million and approximately $128.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.