Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $181.00

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.31), with a volume of 9105826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.60 ($2.44).

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £899.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,740.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.65.

Fidelity China Special Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fidelity China Special’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

