Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

