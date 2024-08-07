Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Filo Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.38.

Filo Mining Price Performance

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

