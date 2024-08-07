Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.98). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.98), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.
Findel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233. The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.
About Findel
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
