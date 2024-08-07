First Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
First Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FRBA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
