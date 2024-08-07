First Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

First Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRBA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRBA

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.