First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCBC shares. StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

