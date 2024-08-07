First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,849,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

