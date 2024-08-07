First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $61,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 136,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.32.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

