First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.54

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as high as $31.70. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 159,337 shares traded.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.