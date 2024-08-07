FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

