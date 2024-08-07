Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FFIC opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $363.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

