FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $203,720.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.