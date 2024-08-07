FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FormFactor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,123 shares of company stock worth $1,018,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

View Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.