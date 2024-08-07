Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

