Francisco Jr. Lopez Sells 12,730 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 89,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.