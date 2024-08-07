Frank J. Fertitta III Purchases 67,000 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

