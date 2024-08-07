FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HR)

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

HR opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

