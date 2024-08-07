FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Raised by Analyst

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

