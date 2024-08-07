FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion.
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.62. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$52.90. The stock has a market cap of C$112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
