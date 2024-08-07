FY2024 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRU. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.29.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$80.36 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.85. The company has a market cap of C$18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

