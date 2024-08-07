FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSL. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

