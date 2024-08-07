FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

