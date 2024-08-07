FY2026 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:UUUU)

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $746.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.