Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.03

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.03 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.80). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.77), with a volume of 92,713 shares changing hands.

Galliford Try Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.03. The company has a market capitalization of £302.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

About Galliford Try

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.