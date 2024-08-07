Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 9,945 ($127.09) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,935.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8,860 ($113.23) and a 1-year high of £116.70 ($149.14).

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £101.28 ($129.43) per share, with a total value of £245,705.28 ($314,000.36). In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,968 ($127.39) per share, with a total value of £15,649.76 ($19,999.69). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.28 ($129.43) per share, for a total transaction of £245,705.28 ($314,000.36). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

