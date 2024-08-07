GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 191 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.