GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,932 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.