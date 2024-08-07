GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after buying an additional 277,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.