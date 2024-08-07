GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,757,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 150,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 75,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

