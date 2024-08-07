GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.86. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.