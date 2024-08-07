GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Shares of CROX opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

