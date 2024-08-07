GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

