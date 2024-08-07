GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.