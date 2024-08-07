GAMMA Investing LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 37.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.