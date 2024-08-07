GAMMA Investing LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of News by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Performance
Shares of News stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.