GAMMA Investing LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of News by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

