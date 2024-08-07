GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 330,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.