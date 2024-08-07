GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Watsco by 878.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $463.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.