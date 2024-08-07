GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

