GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 992.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.65. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

