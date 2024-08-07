GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.