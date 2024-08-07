GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI) Declares GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get GCP Asset Backed Income alerts:

GCP Asset Backed Income Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GABI opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.59. GCP Asset Backed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.85 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,967.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 291.44.

About GCP Asset Backed Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.