Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

