Getty Images (GETY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Getty Images has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

View Our Latest Report on Getty Images

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.