Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$48.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$55.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.18. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other news, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

