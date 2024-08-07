Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,576,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $126.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,679 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

