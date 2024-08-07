Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE GSL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $936.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

