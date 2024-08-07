Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 519912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.