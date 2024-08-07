Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 519912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

