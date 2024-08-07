GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at TD Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

