GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

